Naomi Campbell reveals she eats only one meal a day

The supermodel does cheat on the weekends, preferring to snack on cakes, pudding, and other desserts on Sundays

Naomi Campbell details her eating habits revealing she typically only consumes one meal per day, but on the weekends she splurges on desserts.



During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the supermodel shared what her typical Sunday routine looks like. Naomi explained how she typically only eats lunch, serving as her dinner meal as well. She also said that she uses the first day of the week to watch movies and eat foods that remind her of her English upbringing.

READ MORE: Supermodel Naomi Campbell takes spotlight at London Fashion Week

“Back in the day, growing up in England, we’d all watch a black and white film in the afternoon so that’s what I’m doing in the afternoon on Sunday. I eat my lunch—my lunch is my dinner because I really only eat once a day,” says Naomi. “Sunday is my treat, so I’ll make my desserts, my cakes, and my puddings. Just those little things. It just takes me back to my childhood.”

She continues to share how the quarantine and coronavirus pandemic has impacted her personal life, and can potentially change the fashion industry as a whole. According to Naomi Campbell, the current circumstances can open doors for newer names and young talents in the fashion and business industries.

“We’re embracing this,” Naomi reveals. “People are coming out with their formats and new ways of doing things. It’s just going to take a minute to get used to and to get going.”

“I’m sure that many companies doing [innovative things] are now going to get their time. I think this is going to give the young generation and all these great young entrepreneurs their opportunity to show their skills.”



READ MORE: Naomi Campbell calls out racism revealing hotel horror story

While practicing social distancing in her New York City apartment, Naomi says she’s wearing the same thing that everyone else working from home is wearing: T-shirts, leggings, and track pants. Alongside cooking, and hosting her YouTube series No Filter With Naomi, the supermodel is staying busy by reading.

“I picked up ‘Long Walk to Freedom’ last weekend. I have not read that book since 1994. When you read a book of his life, you realize how blessed and fortunate you are. And so we’ve got a few months we gotta get through but we can get through it. Think about it—27 years. You know what I mean? The other book that I am going to read because I’m missing the great continent of Africa, is Fela’s book.” says Naomi, referring to “Dis Fela Sef!” by Benson Idonije.