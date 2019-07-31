Iconic model Naomi Campbell states she was denied access to a Paris hotel due to the color of her skin.

Campbell was speaking about diversity in fashion and revealed she was denied entry to an event in a hotel even though she was invited.

“The challenge is permanent,” Campbell said in regards to diversity. She also detailed the event was being held during the Cannes Film Festival in the south of France. She would not disclose the hotel the event was being held at.

“They did not want to let us come in, my friend and me, because of the colour of my skin,” the 49-year-old legend said to Paris Match.

Campbell said the man who was at the entrance of the event stated the vent was full but allowed other guests to enter. That moment and others resulted in Campbell wanting to “express myself and make myself heard.”

Recently, Campbell has been expressing the struggles that she has been experiencing as a woman of color in the fashion industry. Speaking with Vogue, the modeling legend details a country refused to use an advertising campaign she was featured in because she was black.

“It’s still not balanced completely,” Campbell said. “I’m the face of a new campaign and I was told that because of the colour of my skin a certain country would not use my picture.”

Additionally, Campbell spoke about the need for more diversity in the fashion industry after she was named the British Fashion Council’s 2019 Fashion Icon. She told BBC Newsnight, “To see more than one woman of colour on a magazine cover is a big deal but it really shouldn’t be.”