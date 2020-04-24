Wendy Williams slams Idris Elba for suggesting yearly self-quarantine

The talk show host quips, “Is he serious? I don’t need to be reminded of this”

Wendy Williams isn’t down with Idris Elba‘s suggestion that the world should quarantine for one week, once a year, to honor those who died from COVID-19.

The British hunk, along with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, allegedly tested positive for coronavirus in March. Now that they’re both recovering together in Los Angeles, the actor “feels as though he’s an authoritarian on telling us what to do,” Williams said on her Wednesday morning @ Home show, HollywoodLife.com reports.

Elba documented his coronavirus experience in several videos on social media, and he recently told the Associated Press that his and his wife’s cases were “very mild.”

“I think that the world should take a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time. Remember each other. I really do,” he told the news service on April 20.

“I think it’s … other species use it. It’s called hibernation. But it does remind you that the world doesn’t tick on your time.”

After Williams played a clip of his interview, she wondered aloud, “Is he serious? I don’t need to be reminded of this.”

She continued, “This is something you’ll never forget. Will you ever forget it? Do you have to self-quarantine, next year this time? I don’t. Idris, sit down,” she scolded the actor.

“First of all, I love being in my home, so it’s nothing for me to stay in the house for a week. But, I don’t need to do it to self-reflect on this disaster going on right now.”

The daytime diva also slammed actress Andie MacDowell for being photographed out in public while not practicing social distancing safety measures.

“The best thing that we can do is stay in the house and let people who do what they do best do their jobs,” Wendy said about the global coronavirus pandemic. “We need to stay out of the way so things can get back to normal … I’m staying in the house for a long time. I don’t know when the next time I’ll be on a plane.”

As of Thursday, there were 852,253 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., and at least 43,587 deaths related to the contagion, per PEOPLE.