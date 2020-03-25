When Idris Elba revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus, he probably didn’t anticipate any shade as a result.

It turns out, the actor has been accused of being paid for discussing the disease. Some have suggested he and other celebrities could be lying about their diagnosis.

The actor took to social media to shoot down those claims, calling the controversy “absolute bullsh*t.”

“I think the negativity around ‘test shaming’ is counterproductive,” he said in an InstagramLive video according to Yahoo. “I don’t see what people get out of that. Also this idea that someone like myself is going to be paid to say I’ve got coronavirus, that’s, like, absolute bulls—, such stupidness.”

He was joined by his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, who was also just recently diagnosed.

“People want to spread that as if it’s news. It’s stupid…It’s the quickest way to get people sick that way. There’s no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting here saying we’ve got it or we ain’t got it. I don’t even understand the logic of that.”

Cardi B is one of the folks who have thrown some shade about celebrities discussing their coronavirus experiences.

“Let’s say if I have the coronavirus right now. How am I supposed to know I got it because sometimes I be like, ‘If y’all have a cough, you have it,'” she exclaimed in an InstagramLive video.

“But then I be seeing these basketball players say like, ‘Yeah, I have the coronavirus, but I don’t got no symptoms.’ And it’s like, so how the f*** am I supposed to know when I’m supposed to get tested for it?”

The Grammy winner rapper felt that these admissions were for profit.

“I’m starting to feel like y’all n***as is paying n***as to say that they got it,” she continued. “If y’all are paying n***as to say that they got it, pay me too.”