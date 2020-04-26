With the same passion, projection and intensity he's known for as a rapper, DMX delivered a message about faith in these trying times

With COVID-19 forcing many to stay home, artists and DJ’s have used social media as a method to reach fans during the pandemic.

Rapper and actor DMX joined in on Friday, but instead of offering music, he offered scripture.

The multi-platinum MC took to his Instagram Live to read the Bible to at least 14,000 viewers, while also offering prayer and words of wisdom. He read with the same recognizable passion, projection and intensity that can be heard on his records and at his live concerts.

READ MORE: Inspired by D-Nice: 10 uplifting, soul albums to get through quarantine

One passage he read from the book of Ecclesiastes was particularly moving to the rapper, as it spoke to the issue of social distancing.

“A time for embracing, and a time to avoid embracing,” DMX said, prompting him to stop and reflect.

“A time for embraces and time for avoiding embraces. What! Come on.”

Who knew that DMX reading the Bible was exactly what I needed right now pic.twitter.com/PrNa3CWznV — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 25, 2020

DMX also spoke to his followers about the importance of faith and encouraged them not to spend too much time trying to rationalize these trying times.

“At the end of the day, at the beginning of the day, it’s going to be God’s will,” he stated. “If you try to understand why He does, what He does, you’re just going to end up with a headache. Just do the right thing.”

"The most important thing that we could hope for, or pray for, or ask for, is that our desires coincide with God's will." – DMX pic.twitter.com/CEt7WZk27a — GENERAL GEE (@GeneralGee_) April 25, 2020

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, has been in the news less for his music over the past few years. Stints in prison and rehab have plagued the troubled rap star.

READ MORE: ‘X Is Coming’: DMX to play detective in crime thriller

Despite those challenges and his aggressive lyrics from hit records like “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” DMX has been transparent about his faith and religion. He is known to end his concerts with prayer and has recorded several songs about Christianity, including “Lord Give Me a Sign” and “Damien.”