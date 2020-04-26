Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Georiga politician Stacey Abrams are thought to be on Joe Biden's VP shortlist

Sen. Kamala Harris appeared on MSNBC‘s AM Joy Saturday and the one-time presidential hopeful discussed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden‘s running mate sweepstakes.

Show host Joy Reid asked Harris whether the former vice president should select a woman of color to be his running mate in his 2020 White House bid, as seen in a video clip on Mediaite.

“I believe it is important to have a woman of color, or a woman, as he has said, on the ticket, and you can take Joe Biden at his word,” the California Democrat said.

Biden is presumed to become the Democratic nominee for President of the United States, and several women of color, including Harris, have been rumored to be chosen as his running mate. Stacey Abrams, the former top Democrat in the Georgia House and ex-gubernatorial candidate, is also in the mix.

Harris, who ended her campaign to be the Democratic nominee in December, explained that Black women in America suffer from Lupus and maternal mortality at a higher rate than white women. If Biden had a female of color as Vice President, it would be a step in the right direction to quell these issues, she said.

“I know Joe Biden cares about those issues. He and I have talked about those issues and that’s why I’m supporting him for President,” Harris said. “And I believe that he takes seriously the importance of having an administration and government that reflects the people, the experiences of the people, and looks like the people.”

Reid asked Senator Harris if she was personally being vetted for consideration as Biden’s running mate. While Harris said that she’s “not aware” if she’s being vetted, she did disclose that Biden had asked her and other women for advice during his bid.

“Vice President Biden has looked to so many of us during the course of his candidacy, and now, to give him feedback, give him ideas and to share thoughts about what’s in the best interest of our country,” Harris said.