Fox News dismisses Diamond & Silk over COVID-19 misinformation: report

The duo was ousted after falsely claiming that pandemic was created to hurt Donald Trump's presidency.

Fox News reportedly severed all ties with controversial duo Diamond & Silk after the pair made headlines for spreading false information about the coronaviurs pandemic.

According to The Daily Beast, Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson were ousted after falsely claiming that the number of American deaths from COVID-19 was inflated to hurt Donald Trump’s presidency, among other falsities.

“After what they’ve said and tweeted you won’t be seeing them on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon,” a source told the publication in an article published on Monday, April 27.

Hardaway and Richardson doubled down on their false claims about the deadly illness during a live-stream on March 30, calling the pandemic “man-made,” “engineered” and brought on by “deep-state action going on behind the scenes.” The social media personalities also referenced the 5G conspiracy theory, a false claim that 5G technology has impacted the virus, which has been debunked by experts.

Hardaway and Richardson first came to fame during the 2016 election when they made several videos in support of Trump’s candidacy. The former Apprentice star then gave the pair at platform at his rallies, calling them his “senior advisers.”

Hardaway and Richardson leveraged their fame into regular appearances on Fox News, eventually hosting their own video series on Fox Nation. No new episodes of their program have been uploaded to the network’s subscription-based video platform since April 7, according to CNN. The political pair had previously posted every week since December 2018.

Hardaway and Richardson last appeared on the conservative-leaning network for an interview on Fox & Friends on March 7. One day later, they were guests on Fox Business Network’s Trish Regan Primetime, which was canceled after host Trish Regan was fired for claiming that the pandemic was “yet another attempt to impeach the president.”

Representatives for Fox News and Diamond & Silk have not yet responded to the reports.