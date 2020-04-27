Michelle Obama ‘Becoming’ doc set for Netflix on May 6

The former FLOTUS has announced a new documentary covering her book tour.

Michelle Obama, otherwise known as our Forever FLOTUS, announced today that her 2018 “Becoming” book has morphed into a Netflix documentary.

The documentary appears to be focused on the previously lesser-known community events that surrounded her book tour. Although she did huge arena book events that took her to 34 cities in 2018 and 2019, Obama also did some smaller community meetups with young people that are highlighted in this documentary.

“Becoming” has sold over 10 million copies, making it among the best-selling memoirs of all time. The documentary, helmed by Bronx-born filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, will be released by Netflix on May 6.

“Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with,” Obama wrote in a statement.

“In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future.”

The Obamas have a Netflix deal through their production company Higher Ground Productions. One of their first releases American Factory won the Oscar for Best Documentary earlier this year.

The former First Lady has also released a companion guided journal for “Becoming.”



