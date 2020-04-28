Gospel singer Troy Sneed, 52, dies from the coronavirus

The GRAMMY-nominated artist ministered with the Georgia Mass Choir for over a decade, working with greats like Whitney Houston, LaShun Pace, and Rev. James Cleveland

A powerful voice in gospel music has been silenced due to COVID-19. GRAMMY-nominated gospel singer, Troy Sneed, passed away on Monday morning due to complications from the deadly disease.

Sneed, a Florida native, studied education and music at the historic Florida A & M University, where he played football. Sneed was the Assistant Minister of Music for the Georgia Mass Choir for over a decade. He appeared with the choir in the 1996 film, The Preacher’s Wife starring Denzel Washington and the late, great Whitney Houston.

According to Billboard, Sneed had seven albums hit the trade magazine’s Top Gospel Albums chart, including A State of Worship, In His Presence, In Due Season, My Heart Says Yes, All Is Well, Awesome God, and Taking It Back.

The Jacksonville-area native’s debut album, Call Jesus, was released in 1999. He and his wife, Emily, founded Emtro Records which allowed them to produce and distribute music for many others.

The Emtro label released Rev. Rudolph McKissick’s The Right Place, and Alvin Darling & Celebration’s, All Night.

Sneed and his wife had been married for 27 years. He leaves behind four children, Troy Jr., Evany, Trey, and Tyler.

Sneed was also a former educator who taught at Jacksonville Beach Elementary School. During his tenure with the Georgia Mass Choir, Sneed performed with James Moore, LaShun Pace, and the Rev. James Cleveland.

In an interview with the local news affiliate, FOX 23, in Jacksonville, Mike Chandler the CEO of Rejoice! Musical Soul Food radio network said that Sneed was, “one of the most talented men in our industry, but more importantly Troy was a good person and he did a lot of good work. The world is going to miss him.”

The state of Florida has over 30,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with just over 1,000 deaths. Duval County, where Jacksonville sits, accounts for 990 cases and 19 deaths, now including the heralded gospel singer.