The actress confesses she gave bad advice; confirms that the squeaky clean NBA couple are in fact 'unicorns'

As quarantine continues, more and more celebrities are taking to social media as an outlet to share intimate videos, photos, and conversations. Superstar couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are no strangers when it comes to sharing moments of their lives with fans.

This time the couple was joined by Steph and Ayesha Curry on Instagram Live, and Union revisited some bad advice she gave them years ago.

READ MORE: Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia flaunt matching natural curls

The conversation, captured and shared on social media by an Ayesha Curry fan, shows both happy couples reminiscing on their friendship history over glasses of red wine. At some point in the conversation, as the wine glasses became emptied, Union tells a story about how she predicted that they would break up and advised a young Curry couple to find other cut buddies.

As if embarrassed by the story, Wade apologized to his friends. He then jokingly said that his wife was a “thot” back in the day, but has been reformed. Union laughs in agreement, as she admits that she might have misjudged their relationship.

The advice to split was dished to the Currys from Union approximately a decade ago at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

“I was like, ‘You guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low and you should just break up now and have sex with other people,'” said the Bring it On actress. She continues “I used a little … different language but is that not what I told y’all both?”

Gabrielle Union recalls the advice she gave to a young Steph and Ayesha Curry lol pic.twitter.com/C43wN24oSk — Ayesha Curry Updates (@AyeshaHive) April 26, 2020

Now, having been married for almost ten years, both Steph and Ayesha laugh at the conversation.

“You looked at me and said, ‘How old are you?” says Ayesha back to Union after she detailed her advice.

The conversation continued with the Wades, celebrating their over a decade-long friendship with the Currys, admiring their faith and persistence.

“There’s a lot of people who talk about faith and there’s a lot of people who talk about moving the culture forward, but something isn’t real somewhere. When people are like ‘are they real’ and I’m like yes, they’re some of the only people I have met that have been consistent,” says Union after calling her friends ‘unicorns.’

READ MORE: Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union gush as daughter, Zaya, sings her heart out in choir

“You guys do a beautiful job of being exactly who you claim to be,” says Union to both Ayesha and Steph as the four toast a glasses of red wine.

Steph and Ayesha Curry wed on July 30, 2011. The two became friends when they were kids in church. They reunited as young adults, and dated for a few years before tying the knot and have three children, Riley, Ryan, and Canon.