Husband has visceral reaction to wife’s natural hair in YouTube video

The couple says the purpose of their YouTube channel is to 'make you laugh.'

An interracial YouTube couple found themselves in hot water after a husband had a very strong reaction to seeing his wife’s natural hair.

Derek and Ruth have documented their lives on their channel, Life Less Scripted, for years and have over 43,000 subscribers. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Ruth could no longer get hair done and decided to rock her TWA (teeny weeny afro).

In the video posted to YouTube, Ruth explains that she has always taken her hair down when her husband was away and that Derek has never seen what her natural curl pattern looks like. She goes on to reveal that she has decided to take down her braids, wash her hair and surprise her husband with her new look.

Derek has a very strong reaction to Ruth’s natural hair, raising his eyebrows and walking away after he first sees her.

“Who are you and what have you done with Ruth? Who is this woman I see before me, before my eyes?” he says making his way toward his wife. “Wow. So this is it huh?”

He then runs his hands through her curly 4c fro, saying, “Wow your real natural hair. Interesting. You’re a whole different person. You’re not…Wow. It’s nice.”

“It’s nice. It’s coconut-y. So weird,” Derek continues as he looks at his wife in disbelief. “I’m so use to you with the braids and everything. …It’s cute. It’s not bad. I’m not saying it’s bad. I’m just saying it’s really different. You’re still beautiful.”

“Just skip to kissing me, babe,” Ruth replies as the two share a kiss.

The couple’s subscribers were quick to the respond to the polarizing video, with one user commenting, “This video is weirding me out for so many reasons and on so many levels. Our relationship with our hair is spooky.”

Another fan chimed in, writing, “This was so cringe-worthy. How is an Afro weird, tf?! Most black people don’t have naturally straight hair. And their child has an Afro, so it’s not like he’s not used to seeing one.”

The social media stars, who share one daughter together, address some of their subscribers concerns in their subsequent video.

“The purpose of this channel is to make you laugh and make you feel like you’re not watching something that is scripted,” Ruth explained. “You’re going to get an eye roll when you misbehave…or you’re going to have the little arguments we have on the side.”