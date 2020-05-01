Brooklyn funeral home caught storing bodies inside U-Haul trucks loses license

The scene was described by officials as 'completely unacceptable.'

A Brooklyn funeral home broke code by storing bodies inside of moving trucks and now they are facing the consequences.

Officials found multiple decomposing bodies in U-Haul vehicles at the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home in Flatlands on Wednesday, April 29. Since the exposure, the funeral home has lost its professional license with state health officials suspended it, ccording to the New York Daily News.

Police officers found the bodies in two U-Haul trucks, one U-Haul van and several refrigerated trucks in a scene reportedly described as “completely unacceptable.”

“Following an investigation by the State Department of Health, I issued an immediate suspension order to the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn – whose actions were appalling, disrespectful to the families of the deceased, and completely unacceptable,” said Dr. Howard Zucker, the state Department of Health commissioner, to the Daily News.

He continued, “We understand the burden funeral homes are facing during this unprecedented time. But a crisis is no excuse for the kind of behavior we witnessed at Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home, and we are holding them accountable for their actions.”

The funeral home is not only in trouble with the State Department of Health. According to reports by TMZ, U-Haul has banned Andrew T. Cleckley from renting their vehicles in the future.

“This is a wrongful, egregious and inhumane use of our equipment,” U-Haul personnel remarked to TMZ.

They continued: “Our trucks are designed for household moves. Properly caring for the remains of people’s loved ones requires vehicles suited specifically for that purpose. Our trucks absolutely cannot be rented for this reason.”

TMZ reports the vehicles used to store the bodies will be taken out of commission for deep cleaning and disinfecting procedures, according to U-Haul.