Brooklyn man, 21, shot dead after breaking up fight

Tejion Lee, 25, of the Bronx, was arrested for murder and a weapon possession charge in the death of 21-year old Shamar Davis

A Good Samaritan in Brooklyn lost his life this week after attempting to break up a fight between his sister and a woman she was feuding with.

According to the Daily News, the family of Shamar Davis is heartbroken after he stepped in to defuse what his aunt Karen Davis referred to as a “girl fight” between his sister and the friend of a neighbor and paid for the good deed with his life.

“I love my nephew with (all) my heart,” a distraught Davis told the publication. “He’s like my son that I never had.”

What makes this tragedy even more heinous is that the 21-year-old didn’t get injured during the initial altercation. Monday evening, several hours after he broke up the fight between the two women, a gunman laid in wait and then shot him in the hallway outside his family’s 13th-floor apartment in Brownsville’s Tilden Houses.

“Shamar came upstairs to go in his apartment,” Davis recalled through tears. “He takes the key and put it in the door. They was waiting for him. Shamar was at the door, trying to go inside . . . When they shot him, he was trying to run to the elevator and they shot him again in the back and he fell.”

The victim’s mother, who was returning home from shopping nearby, heard the shots around 9:25 p.m. and ran upstairs with police to find her son dead right outside their doorway, just a few steps from safety.

Police quickly apprehended a suspect, 25-year-old Tejion Lee, who was hiding in a crash pad inside the same building with seven men and two women. Lee was arrested for murder and weapons possession after authorities were able to retrieve the murder weapon which his cohorts had thrown out an apartment window.

Davis recently left Monroe College after attending for a year and had just started staying with his aunt, who has respiratory issues, at the start of the coronavirus lockdown to look after her. He planned to return to school and police confirmed he had no record.

“He gets my groceries,” Davis said of the nephew who kept her safe during the pandemic. “He takes my garbage downstairs. He helps me. He do everything for me.”

“They don’t know what they do to me,” she said of the shooter and his alleged accomplices.