Former Jacksonville Jaguars star Telvin Smith arrested for allegedly having sex with minor

The once All-Pro linebacker mysteriously retired last year, but resurfaced in the media after today's arrest.

In 2019, Jacksonville Jaguar linebacker Telvin Smith told the Jaguars that after a five-year NFL career he was retiring so that he could “get his world” in order.

READ MORE: NFL star Bashaud Breeland stared down cop’s gun in terrifying video

It looks like that never happened. The 2017 Pro Bowl player has now been accused of having sex with a minor according to Bleacher Report.

The 29-year-old Valdosta, Fl. native was drafted by the Jags in 2014 out of Florida State University a football powerhouse. Smith was signed to a 4-year, $45M extension in 2017.

According to TMZ, the arrest is related to an ongoing case from November 2019 when Smith was arrested after police came to his Jacksonville area home. The Jacksonville sheriff’s office tweeted about a raid on a marijuana growing outfit in a residential home that netted more than 50 pounds of ‘processed marijuana’ and $5700. But Smith was never identified as the person whose house was raided so that could have been a completely different case.

Now he’s accused of having sex with a 17-year-old multiple times and the Cadillac Escalade seized in the earlier raid has revealed a DNA match with the girl, according to TMZ. They also cite court documents that say Smith met the girl at her workplace and despite co-workers telling him she was underage, he continued to pursue her.

The Escalade is one of the places they allegedly had sex. Smith reportedly offered the girl $200 which she refused but then took $100 to buy emergency contraception according to arrest documents. She ultimately told her family about the encounters ultimately leading to today’s arrest.

Smith was arrested for “unlawful sexual activity with certain minors” and booked on $50,003 bail.

Exclusive video of former Jaguars star Telvin Smith in custody at Duval County jail. He’s charged with “unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.” This comes after SWAT raid at his home earlier this afternoon. Live report on @wjxt4 at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/wShn0eaXj8 — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) April 29, 2020



Smith played 76 games for the Jaguars and had 7.5 sacks, 586 total tackles, nine interceptions, six fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles, returning four turnovers for touchdowns.

Smith’s Instagram is set to private but after Kobe Bryant‘s death in January, he posted about not being able to imagine anything happening to his 5-year-old daughter and that he “didn’t want the next 5 years to go like the last 5.” And he added “I gotta get this right for her.”

READ MORE: NFL Star Malcolm Jenkins warns Black community not to depend on government for COVID-19 help

The Jaguars, to whom Smith is still attached as he’s on their reserve/retired list according to Bleacher Report, released a statement that said:

“The Jaguars are aware of the report involving former linebacker Telvin Smith. The club is unable to comment further on this ongoing investigation.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!