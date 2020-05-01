NFL star Bashaud Breeland stared down cop’s gun in terrifying video

Bystander begs the baller to comply with the officer: 'Oh God! Please no! I don’t want to be a witness to this!'

A traffic stop nearly turned deadly for NFL player, Bashaud Breeland who was detained in York County, South Carolina after a Sheriff’s Officer said he observed the athlete and two other men smoking weed.

The footage obtained by TMZ shows the incident escalating quickly as Breeland refused to comply with the officer’s orders asking why he was being detained.

READ MORE: Video surfaces of violent scuffle between police and NFL player raising more questions about the encounter

“Put your hands behind your back or you will get tased,” the officer said. “Turn around and face away from me! You’ll get tased!”

The terrifying footage shows Breeland trying to get back into his car, which is when the officer pulls his gun and points it directly to his face. The unnamed woman recording the incident is then heard pleading, “Oh God! Please no! I don’t want to be a witness to this.”

The officer pulled his gun and put it inches from Breeland’s face and screamed at the NFL player, “Let me see your hands! … I’m not playing!”

The Kansas City chief defensive back was ordered to stop resisting. Eventually, as onlookers stood by shouting their support, Breeland allowed himself to be handcuffed. At one point, a woman came up to him and hugged him.

Breeland was arrested and taken to jail without further incident. He was booked on four charges including resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

In a now-deleted post, Breeland said that he “was at a gas pump got approach by two guys police pulled up they throw something my car as police pulled up which the cop saw.”

Breeland’s attorneys released a statement that said that Breeland was in a 2020 Range Rover with valid temporary player tags. They said that the star had made a lawful purchase inside the gas station.

Statement from attorneys representing #Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland via his agents pic.twitter.com/J0NQ0gFthV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 29, 2020

Attorneys J. Preston Strom Jr., and Bakari T. Sellers said in a statement that they look forward to understanding why this level of force was deemed necessary. They also confirmed that the star is facing a four-game suspension following the incident.

READ MORE: NBC poll shows majority of Americans believe NFL police brutality protest isn’t appropriate

Andy Reid, the KC Chiefs head coach, also released a statement saying that he saw the video of the altercation and arrest. He noted that he and his player have spoken, but will not make a decision on what action will be taken against Breeland until law enforcement is finished their review of the case.