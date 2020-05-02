Brandy and Monica, whose 1998 duet 'The Boy is Mine' topped the charts, have both expressed interest in hosting an online event

Verzuz battles have taken the country by storm as male music producers and songwriters go song-for-song on Instagram Live.

As music fans await the first female acts and first artists’ battle of Erykah Badu and Jill Scott to take place next week, the possibility of a Brandy and Monica pairing would be big.

The two singers’ 1998 iconic duet “The Boy is Mine” went double platinum and topped Billboard charts. Fans are asking for this event, but Monica has some reservations, Madamenoire reports.

When asked in a radio interview about a potential Verzuz session with Brandy, Monica took issue with the idea of a “battle.”

READ MORE: Erykah Badu and Jill Scott to battle on Verzuz

“The reality is, I think ‘Boy Is Mine’ is such a phenomenal record because we’re polar opposites. And I think that’s dope,” Monica told Atlanta’s V-103.

“[I]t would have to be a celebratory form of it. It would just have to be. I just don’t see it any other way,” the Grammy-winning singer said.

Monica recognized that fans have been taking sides between her and rival Brandy. She said the event would have to be in the vein of the Teddy Riley vs. Babyface session that more than half a million people tuned in for on Instagram Live.

“They knew each other’s records, they gave each other love the whole time and I think that’s what made it so dope,” Monica said about the battle of the new jack swing pioneers.

“People have put us against each other for twenty-something years,” she continued. “I’ve been trying to tell people for about 25 years you can like both! You’re going to turn this into 1998 all over again, and I have no interest in that.”

READ MORE: Brandy’s rivalry with Monica is deeper than you think

Musing of a possible Brandy and Monica clash was first brought up by Brandy’s brother Ray J. During an interview with Wendy Williams, he spoke about his sister’s abilities.

“Brandy, she could battle,” he said. “A good Brandy and Monica battle? Ooooooh!”

When Brandy was asked about a battle with Monica by Essence Magazine, she stated during a Facebook Live session that she was open to it.

“I don’t know. I’m open. I’m open for sure. I’m not closed-minded,” she said.