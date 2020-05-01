Erykah Badu and Jill Scott to battle on Verzuz

The neo-soul singers are the first women to grace the music battle platform.

Verzuz, an online music battle pioneered by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, has grown to new heights.

Viewers have continued to call for new match-ups after Teddy Riley and Babyface graced Instagram Live following a slew of technical difficulties.

READ MORE: Teddy Riley and Babyface talk epic ‘Verzuz’ battle with Trevor Noah

Light your incense and cook up a plate of soul-food as the comforting sounds of soulful women are finally taking over the digital space, which provides fans with entertainment amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Bring ‘Em Out producer took to Instagram to announce the new lineup across multiple pages.

“It’s time for the Queens to represent,” he wrote on his official account. Erykah Badu and Jill Scott are officially the first female artists to compete on Verzuz.

The neo-soul, R&B artists helped pioneer the genre in the late 1990s and early 2000s at the height of its popularity. This woman-powered edition of Verzuz finds a partnership in Femme It Forward, an event-centric platform empowering women in music and entertainment.

READ MORE: Timbaland & Swizz Beatz respond to call for Dr. Dre vs. Diddy ‘Verzuz’ battle

Erykah Badu is not new to live-streaming her music during the pandemic. The Window Seat singer has hosted multiple “Quarantine Concerts” paid for by fans. Her discography is stacked with classic albums, such as “Baduizm” and “Mama’s Gun.” While Badu’s resume is impressive, Jilly from Philly holds her own. The singer’s debut, “Who Is Jill Scott? Words And Sounds Vol. 1,” is heralded as a classic.

A huge question before the battle: which artist drops the song You Got Me? While Erykah Badu sings on the Grammy-award winning track by The Roots, Jill Scott recorded the original vocals.

Either way, viewers are sure to learn new facts about their favorite songs as they take a trip down memory lane with some of music’s most talented women.

Erykah Badu and Jill Scott are set to take on Verzuz on Saturday, May 9, at 7PM EST.