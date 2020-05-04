Ex-NFL star Darren McFadden had gun and taser pointed at him during DWI arrest

After police found the former NFL player asleep in his car, a confrontation ensued.

Darren McFadden, a former NFL running back for the Dallas Cowboys had his car windows smashed and a gun and taser pointed at his head during his 2019 DWI arrest.

TMZ Sports obtained the body camera footage of McFadden’s January 21, 2019 arrest after cops had found him asleep at the wheel of a Whataburger drive-thru lane in McKinney, Texas, and posted the chaotic sequence of events Monday.

The almost six-minute clip showed the police officers attempting to wake McFadden, who played 10 seasons in the NFL, including with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas, and wondering if he had died.

“Is he alive?” one officer is heard asking on the tape.

The cop added, “Is that drool coming out? Is he breathing?”

At that point, they determined that McFadden was still alive.

“Oh he’s breathing. He’s good,” the cop continued.

It was then that the situation escalated. In one instance, a cop used his fist and flashlight to repeatedly beat on the windows of McFadden’s 2019 GMC Yukon. Afterward, the officer decided to shake the car.

This action caused McFadden’s foot to slip off the brake and hit the gas pedal so that the car rammed into the side of the restaurant. Officers proceeded to smash the windows of the SUV.

“Get out of the f**king car,” he was ordered.

“Hold up,” McFadden kept saying.

McFadden woke up but didn’t exit the car right away. Once he did, the officers ordered him to get on the ground.

“Do it now!” the cops ordered.

The arresting officers pointed a gun and taser at McFadden, handcuffing him as he lay on the ground. He was ultimately charged with resisting arrest and with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 or greater.

The resisting charges were later dropped but the 32-year-old pled guilty to DWI in February. He was sentenced to four days in jail but given credit for a day. He also had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days.

