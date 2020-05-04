OWN drops trailer for fifth and final season of ‘Greenleaf’

OWN just dropped the trailer for the fifth and FINAL season of Greenleaf.

The explosive trailer shows what’s in store when the Greenleafs attempt to stay united while possibly losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries. Their untold secrets could ultimately led to their downfall.

Here’s the description:

The Greenleafs attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation. The Bishop continues working to mend his rift with Lady Mae while, day by day, Harmony and Hope’s grip on Calvary tightens. The series stars Merle Dandridge (“The Night Shift”) as Grace; Keith David (“Community”) as Bishop James; Lynn Whitfield (“The Josephine Baker Story”) as Lady Mae ; Kim Hawthorne (“Rake”) as Kerissa ; Lamman Rucker (“Meet the Browns”) as Jacob Greenleaf; and Deborah Joy Winans (“Whitney”) as Charity Greenleaf-Satterjee.

Check out the trailer:

Ever since the show premiered on OWN in 2016, Lynn Whitfield has been masterfully playing the role of Lady Mae Greenleaf. theGrio caught up with the lovely lady to find out how she feels about the character she calls “resilient.”

“I love her spirit and I love that she really loves her family and absolutely has dedicated her life to them,” she says of Lady Mae. “She’s very witty in a very subtle kind of way. I love that. I like her style.”

Lynn Whitfield admits that there have been some challenging parts of the role as well.

“Her need to control everything is a challenge. She’s not sensitive. She isn’t going to cry. She’s always strong,” she says. ” Also, I have such a great relationship with my own daughter, so to have such a complex relationship with Grace where we haven’t been getting along for years, is not something I can relate to.”

Season 5 of Greenleaf premieres in June.