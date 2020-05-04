New short film ‘Tender’ explores what happens after two women have one night stand

Director Felicia Pride says the film is about "how we can find both joy and connection in unlikely places, if we allow ourselves to."

Rarely are audiences introduced to Black women as queer lovers on screen, but a new short film aims to change that.

tender explores the dynamic between two women who take a dive into a complex morning after a simple one-night-stand.

The short film, which premiered on Shadow and Act, serves as the directorial debut for Felicia Pride, who also wrote the project. tender was produced via Pride’s own production company. Described as a “Gen-X focused production company” on the official website, Felix and Annie is named for her parents.

Starring Farelle Walker and Trishauna Clarke, tender highlights the two women at different points in life and their connection through intimacy.

“tender is a simple story, close to my heart, about the bonds between Black women,” Pride said in a statement to Shadow and Act. “I’m fascinated and fortified by the bonds I share with the Black women in my life and I wanted to try to capture that power. I also wanted to explore emotional intimacy, sexuality, and loss, from a Black woman lens, which we don’t see nearly enough.”

Pride’s professional credits include writing on the television drama Queen Sugar. The Baltimore native hopes to bring the stories to life that reflect her personal experience.

“I also like playing with age and class, and am compelled to write Gen X female characters (like me and my friends) who are actively reflecting on their life. In this film’s case, a reflection through the eyes of your seemingly younger self,” Pride explained to the publication. “Lastly, because I’m a champion of joy and because Black joy is resistance, this is also a film about joy and how we can find both joy and connection in unlikely places, if we allow ourselves to.”

A virtual watch party for tender, including a Q&A with the cast and crew, takes place on Tuesday, May 12, via Zoom. Tune in to the short film below: