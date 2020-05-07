Killer Mike and T.I. lend assistance in Atlanta amid coronavirus pandemic

Killer Mike and T.I. hit the Atlanta streets Wednesday afternoon to give to those in need. The two rappers teamed up with PAWkids to feed 500 Atlanta residents. They also gave $500 in cash away to several family members who have been affected by the novel coronavirus.

Michael “Killer Mike” Render and Clifford “T.I.” Harris, traveled to other households to distribute food and hygiene products. According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Mercedes-Benz provided the food for the event and partner with PAWkids weekly to feed about 1,000 families.

Just doin our lil part… And Happy to do it…

It's a blessing to be a blessing to others. Always an honor to work alongside solid people.@KillerMike @bankheadseafood @PAWKidsatGP pic.twitter.com/8RMdypdg41 — T.I. (@Tip) May 7, 2020

PAWkids (Paradise Atlanta Westside kids) was created by Latonya Johnston and is a nonprofit organization used to assist families in need and establish the children’s relationship with God. PAWkids created a program, PEP Program, which is used as an educational aid for students.

Before the pandemic came, Killer Mike and T.I. were working on re-opening a restaurant called Bankhead Seafood. It was closed down and bought by T.I. in 2018 but planning came to a halt due to the coronavirus.

Both being Atlanta natives, the pair are well versed in giving back to their community. They have both been honored by the Georgia Senate for their positive impact in the Atlanta community.

T.I. created the For The Love Of Our Fathers organization to provide support for the elderly people that suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. The philanthropist has also created an organization to serve communities in need, called Harris Community Works. The organization also does an annual turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving in the local communities of Atlanta.

Killer Mike has worked with many organizations, including the Next Level Boys Academy, and is known for his extended work in social activism. Due to his positive work in Atlanta, the former Run The Jewels member received his own day on July 17th, 2017.

Watch Killer Mike and T.I.’s giveaway below.

Take care of the community that took care of you! Posted by Killer Mike GTO on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

