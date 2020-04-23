Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD foundation giving $6M to COVID-19 relief efforts

BeyGOOD will be partnering with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to donate the money to organizations providing mental health wellness.

Beyoncé‘s BeyGOOD foundation has announced a $6 million donation for COVID-19 relief plans to benefit essential workers during the pandemic.

BeyGOOD partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall campaign in pursuit of providing $6 million to various organizations offering mental health services. In a statement posted Wednesday, BeyGOOD said, “In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.”

To further assist, BeyGOOD has also created a national partnership with UCLA, in efforts to offer COVID-19 care packages which will include resources and tools designed to help with mental health challenges during the pandemic. BeyGOOD is also partnering with the National Alliance in Mental Illness to offer local support in Houston, New York, New Orleans, and Detroit. Added support will go to local organizations like United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Matthew 25, Dia De La Mujer Latina, and World Central Kitchen.

Last Saturday, Beyoncé put forth a heartfelt speech regarding COVID-19’s severe effect on the Black community during a live video recording for the “One World: Together at Home” concert. She explained to viewers how African-Americans make up a “disproportionate” part of the essential workforce and “do not have the luxury of working from home.”

“This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America,” said Beyoncé during the recording, “Those with preexisting conditions are at an even higher risk.”

According to Beyoncé, a recent report regarding her hometown of Houston, Texas revealed that 57 percent of COVID-19 fatalities within Houston have been of African-American descent.

“Please protect yourselves,” Beyoncé advised, “We are one family and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities, and your strength all over this world.”

Beyoncé then listed various essential workers occupations and expressed her gratitude for each of their contributions. “Tonight we celebrate true heroes, those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed, and healthy…we continue to pray for your safety,” she stated.

Beyoncé continued with, “To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers, and sanitation employees who are working so we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service.”

As mandatory measures have been put into place in hopes of deterring the spread of the virus, Beyoncé empathized with the challenges of adjusting, while encouraging viewers to remain strong.

“I know it is very hard, but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive, and continue to pray for our heroes,” she concluded. “Goodnight and God bless you.” Beyoncé ended with blowing a kiss to the camera.

Beyoncé recently made a special appearance on ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong, where she sang Cinderella’s “When You Wish Upon a Star”, dedicating the mesmerizing performance to all of the essential healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep everyone healthy and safe.

For more information on Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD plans for COVID-19 relief, visit here.

