President Trump’s personal valet tests positive for COVID-19

Trump reportedly 'upset' at the results, prompts American concern regarding POTUS' continued exposure to the virus

The White House has released a statement that one of the valets assigned to President Donald J. Trump has tested positive for coronavirus.

The name of the staffer has not released. A CNN source said that the man began exhibiting symptoms on Wednesday morning.

The valets are members of the United States Navy who are dedicated to the White House and work closely with the President and the first family. According to a breaking news report from CNN, Trump was reportedly “upset,” when he was informed about the positive test result yesterday.

The result continues to raise concerns about Trump’s exposure to the virus. The president will be tested again due to the exposure. According to the White House, Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and senior staffers who work closely with them are tested weekly.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

The White House uses a test from Abbott Labs. The results of the test are generally ready in 15 minutes.

The positive test result is likely to also raise concerns about the fact that both Trump and Pence continue to appear in public without wearing a mask despite guidance from the Centers for Disease Control that masks help stop the spread of the disease.

There have are 1.2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and over 74,000 deaths.

Another CNN report notes that the Trump Administration has rejected the 17-page draft recommendation for reopening America that was drafted by the CDC. The document included guidance for child care programs, schools, faith communities, restaurants and bars, employers with vulnerable workers, and more.

“I see the new normal being what it was three months ago. I think we want to go back to where it was,” Trump said at a meeting with representatives from the restaurant and hospitality industries. “I want to go back to where it was, that’s where we’re going to be.”