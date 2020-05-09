The Brooklyn rapper sets the record straight about his prison release in a record-breaking Instsgram Live rant

Rapper Tekashi69 wasted little time addressing his detractors following his release from prison.

The controversial Brooklyn artist hopped on his Instagram Live on Friday to set the record straight about his prison release, new music and the reason he snitched in court.

As reported by The New York Times, 6ix9ine went on a 13-minute rant streamed by 2 million viewers, a record on the social networking app, boasting about being more successful than ever before.

“You know why people so mad? Because they thought it was over for me,” 6ix9ine stated in the stream. “They counted me out. ‘Oh, you ratted, it’s over for you.’ Y’all could never cooperate with the government and come back. Y’all could never do that. I’m a living legend at the age of 24.”

6ix9ine has received backlash and ridicule for testifying his way out of a lengthy prison sentence. Facing 37 years in jail on federal charges including racketeering, he was sentenced to just two years after cooperating with prosecutors and provided information about the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

But he was unbothered by his critics.

“I snitched; I ratted, but who was I supposed to be loyal to?” the rapper said.

6ix9ine, who is asthmatic, was granted early release in April when his legal team expressed concern of contracting coronavirus. He gained prominence thanks to his Instagram presence, presenting heavy tattoos and a multi-color hairstyle, and music that glorified a life of crime and mischief.

He released his new song and video, “Gooba,” before going on his live stream.