The code is above hip-hop.

Just look at any gangster flick. Whether it stars Pacino, Dinero, or Tony Soprano, all of them will tell you that “snitching” goes against the code of the streets.

While there are many street codes that should not be violated, few have more weight in hip-hop than the one that requires you to button your lips. Rap song after rap song include warnings of the social exclusion that comes from not minding your business, being loose with the mouth and/ or ratting to the cops. And even though hip-hop is now the most popular genre of music in the world, by origin, each vibration within the music is drenched in street culture.

It’s a way of life that in the early 70s transformed gang culture to create spaces for the DJ, the emcee, the dancer and the graffiti artist to exist. These young artists needed safe spaces to relish in their identity in ways that a gang-saturated New York City did not. Challenging the violence and replacing it with creativity seemed to be a solution. Still, even if you weren’t connected to that gang life, the same rules applied because the code is essentially a community standard.

Unfortunately, no one was kind enough to tell that bit of information to Daniel Hernandez, the overly tattooed, unicorn-haired, Brooklyn rapper otherwise known as Tekashi 6ix9ine.

By skipping Hood 101, his so-called friends set his 20-something behind up for the hardest life-lesson that this generation of rappers will ever see. In January, the rapper pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy and eight other charges, and faced a minimum sentence of 47 years in prison. To understand how he got here, one must review his story.

Born of a Mexican mother and Puerto Rican father, Tekashi’s dad was murdered when he was 13-years old which set his world on fire. He started acting out, dropped out of school in the 8th grade and started selling drugs to support his mother and brother. In no time, he landed in Rikers Island prison. While there, he hooked up with the Nine Trey Bloods gang, a subset of the Bloods.

Now, TMZ is reporting that upon completion of his testimony on Thursday against his former Nine Trey Gangsta bros, 6ix9ine says that he plans to continue his rap career once he gets out of prison, without the help of witness protection. Instead, he’s going to hire security guards who will work 24/7 to protect both himself and his family at all times.

Perhaps not the smartest move since there’s no guarantee that the hip-hop community will welcome him back. Here are five lessons learned from really evaluating the 6ix9ine case that could leave hip-hop forever changed.