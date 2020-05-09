The fashion model was joined by producer Ken Mok, who took some blame for the handling of contestants

Tyra Banks took to Twitter Friday to address critics of her conduct on past episodes of the popular reality TV show America’s Next Top Model.

The famous model was the latest target on the internet where social media users dragged her for the way she appraised various contestants on their appearance.

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you,” tweeted Banks, who hosts and executive produces the long-running program. “Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs. ❤️ — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) May 9, 2020

READ MORE: ‘ANTM’ winner Dani Evans addresses Tyra Banks backlash over resurfaced clips

While Banks took her lumps and admitted some regret, show producer Ken Mok also responded stating that Banks alone shouldn’t take all the blame.

“[T]he entire creative team made the choices in those shows – not just Tyra,” Wok tweeted. “So please feel free to yell at me for some of the worst moments in ANTM history! Apologies to all.”

Want to reiterate what @tyrabanks said. I look at some of those #ANTM moments and cringe. Just a FYI – the entire creative team made the choices in those shows – not just Tyra. So please feel free to yell at me for some of the worst moments in ANTM history! Apologies to all. https://t.co/OzoqqXrDoU — Ken Mok (@kenmok) May 9, 2020

As reported by E! News, among the “off choices” was an exchange between her and cycle six contestant Dani Evans about her refusing to fill a gap in her teeth.

“Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl contract with a gap in your mouth?” Banks said to her. Evans eventually went on to win that season.

READ MORE: ‘ANTM’ winner Dani Evans addresses Tyra Banks backlash over resurfaced clips

Fashion model Slick Woods, who also sports a gap in her teeth, posted harsh words about the incident on her Instagram with a clip of the exchange. Her caption read: “No one should ever talk to you like that @danieevans1, that episode f****d up little simone/slick.”

Another incident that was critiqued came from cycle three when contestant Yaya DaCosta was criticized for her “overbearing” attempt to “prove [her] Africanness” during a “bi-racial themed” shoot in which she had to have her skin darkened.

DaCosta was the runner-up in that cycle.