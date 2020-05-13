Ahmaud Arbery’s mother calls for death penalty for men who shot her son

'I would like for all hands that were involved, that played a part in my son's murder, to be prosecuted to the highest,' Cooper-Jones says.

Ahmaud Arbery‘s mother is asking for the ultimate punishment for the men who killed her son as he was jogging nearly three months ago.

Wanda Cooper-Jones revealed on Monday, May 12, that she would like newly appointed Cobb County District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes to seek the death penalty in the case against Travis McMicheal and Gregory McMicheal, the father-son duo who were filmed shooting Arbery with a shotgun on Feb. 23.

During an interview with TMZ, Cooper-Jones was asked what she sees “as justice coming out of this” and whether she would like prosecutors to ask for the death penalty.

“We’ve heard Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, Oprah–a lot of people come forward saying that they want to see swift justice here,” the interviewer explained in the clip. “What would your family consider swift justice?”

“I would like for all hands that were involved, that played a part in my son’s murder, to be prosecuted to the highest,” she responded. “Coming from the mothers—my point of view—my son died, so they should die as well. I would totally agree with [the death penalty].”

Cooper-Jones went on to reveal that she had recently spoken with Holmes, who is the third prosecutor assigned to the case after Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson recused herself and prosecutor Tom Durden stepped down.

“Yes, the newly assigned DA. She did reach out yesterday to formally introduce herself as the newest assigned DA,” Cooper-Jones said before sharing that Holmes gave her assurances about the case.

“I think that with the counsel that I have and the newly assigned DA and their work, I think that we will get justice for Ahmaud,” she concluded.

Just a few hours before her interview with TMZ, Cooper-Jones questioned the role of the man who filmed her 25-year-old son’s shooting death in an interview with Fox News.

William “Roddy” Bryan videotaped the encounter between Arbery and the McMicheals, but did not step in to assist—a move that left Cooper-Jones disconcerted.

“Why would you videotape it? Why didn’t he do anything to help? Why didn’t he reach out right after the shooting? Why did he only come forward after the video was leaked?” she told the outlet on Monday.

Bryan explained to local news outlet WJAX-TV that he went into shock after the shooting and was attempting to be a good samaritan by filming the incident.

“I had nothing to do with it,” he said. “I am trying to get my life back to normal, and it’s been smeared for the last week. I was told I was a witness and I am not sure what I am.”

Gregory, 64, and Travis, 34, were arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault on May 7.