OWN’s ‘Girlfriends Check In’ sees celebrity women chat through quarantine

OWN is confronting the coronavirus crisis head-on with its new show Girlfriends Check In and it’s just what we need to help us through the quarantine.

Fans will get to watch some really impressive women get real about how they’re handling the new normal.

Here’s the description:

Good girlfriends can get you through anything in life – especially during the quarantine. With the help of a little tech and a lot of sisterhood, each week different female celebrity friends will hold a virtual chat room “check in” — spilling the tea about their relationships, their families, sharing new recipes, and reminding us that we are truly all in this together. The six-episode series is produced by Critical Content.

Each episode of the weekly series will feature a different group of celebrity friends exchange a care package as well as beauty routine tips, easy cooking recipes, and even spill the tea on some exclusive scoop on past and present relationships.

A long list of leading ladies agreed to bare all in the series including Tisha Campbell, comedian and actress Kym Whitley, Holly Robinson Peete, and fitness trainer and life coach AJ Johnson.

Another group will include celebrity chef Carla Hall, actress Anika Noni Rose, actress Kim Fields and transformational coach Lisa Silvera.

Tika Sumpter and her Sugaberry business partner Thai Randolph will be joined by Ryan Michelle Bathe and Susan Kelechi Watson.

The OWN series will kick off Saturday, May 16 with a group of gospel legends; Yolanda Adams, Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

Check out the trailer:

Girlfriends Check In premiers May 16 at 10/9c on OWN.