NFL players accused of armed robbery at Florida cookout, warrants issued

NFL players Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar are facing armed robbery charges after a cookout in Florida on Wednesday ended with them allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of possessions from party guests.

Arrest warrants have been issued in Miramar for Baker, a cornerback for the New York Giants, and Dunbar, who plays corner for the Seattle Seahawks, law enforcement told TMZ on Thursday.

Law enforcement officials claim the two athletes, who are both from Miami, were partying at the cookout where guests were playing cards and video games. Things took a dramatic turn, however, when an argument ensued and Baker allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic firearm.

Police say Baker and Dunbar then robbed the guests, taking their watches and other valuable items. Baker also allegedly instructed a third man wearing a red mask to shoot a guest who had just walked into the party, but cops say no one was actually shot.

There is also conflicting reports from witnesses, as some told investigators that Baker did not have a gun.

Authorities claim the men got away with $7,000 in cash and several valuable watches including an $18,000 Rolex watch, a $25,000 Hublot, and an Audemars Piguet timepiece.

One witness said they met Baker and Dunbar just a few days before the incident and that the two had gambled away approximately $70,000. Witnesses also told police the men were gambling at the cookout on Wednesday.

Some partygoers believe the robbery was planned from the beginning. Police say when the men finally took possession of the valuable belongings, three getaway cars — a Lamborghini, a Mercedes-Benz, and a BMW — arrived to “expedite an immediate departure.”

The Miramar Police Department confirmed to TMZ that both men have warrants out for their arrest, but said neither have been placed in custody. Law enforcement has reportedly been in talks with the football players’ representatives to negotiate a planned surrender.

Baker, 22, was the 30th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and is expected to start with the Giants this season. Dunbar, who was traded to the Seahawks in March, is also expected to compete for a starter’s position.

The New York Giants issued a statement on behalf of Baker’s alleged involvement in the heist saying, “We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with Deandre. We have no further comment at this time.”

This story is still developing.