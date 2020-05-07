NFL’s Earl Thomas held at gunpoint by wife after caught cheating: report

In a video statement, the athlete asks the public, Instead of talking about us, just keep us in your prayers

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, 7-time Pro Bowl defensive back, Earl Thomas was held at gunpoint by his wife Nina Thomas in an incident on April 13.

The documents allege that in the early morning hours, police got a call about a disturbance and discovered Nina chasing the Baltimore Ravens star around a car with a knife in her hand.

In the documents, Nina says that her husband left their home following an argument. After he left the home, she logged into his Snapchat account and discovered a video of him and another woman.

Using her investigative skills, she was able to track his location and called up two girlfriends to come and help her confront her husband, the mistress, and his brother, Seth Thomas.

And, she grabbed Earl’s 9mm Beretta pistol.

Upon arriving at the Airbnb that Earl and Seth had rented, Nina found the two brothers in bed with women. In her own words, she stated that she put the gun to her husband’s head intending to “scare him.” She said that she “took out the magazine thinking that the gun could not fire.”

But, there was a round in the chamber.

Fortunately, Earl was able to wrestle the gun away from his wife. In true millennial fashion, the entire incident was recorded in cell phone footage.

Nina Thomas and her two friends were all arrested. Nina was booked for burglary of a residence with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and family violence. She was able to bond out of jail. She was also ordered to stay 200 yards away from her husband and his alleged mistress.

For the most part, Earl Thomas told a story that was similar to his wife’s. He also alleged that Nina hit him numerous times. In a video statement, he said, “Instead of talking about us, just keep us in your prayers.” He says that he and his wife are communicating and that he is seeing his children.

Earl and Nina Thomas were married in April of 2016.