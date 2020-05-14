Note left at Ahmaud Arbery’s death site: ‘I should have stopped them’

Attorney for Arbery's family believe that this could be 'critical evidence,' and calls the writer to come forth

A mysterious note was left at the makeshift memorial in the Satilla Shores neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery was killed.

Left in an unsigned card, the note read, “Ahmaud – I am so sorry. I should have stopped them. I am so sorry.”

A reporter from News4Jax was the first to notice the note. Jenese Harris photographed and tweeted it. She mentioned the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and TMZ in the tweet.

While covering the Ahmaud Arbery case on Tuesday, May 12, I noticed this card. I took a photo of it. I understand this is now a piece of evidence and a part of the investigation. Did the person witness the death? @GBI_GA @TMZ pic.twitter.com/WGKksyZCMd — Jenese Harris (@WJXTJenese) May 13, 2020

Attorneys for Arbery’s family became aware of the note and released a statement.

“The family of Ahmaud Arbery is very interested in reaching out to the individual who left the heartfelt note at the site of Ahmaud Arbery’s death. They feel great sympathy for the person who wrote that note and would like to speak with them to determine what they knew or what they saw,” the statement read, “If that person would like to confidentially come forward and communicate with the family, they can contact the legal team or reach out directly to Mr. Arbery’s family.”

According to an update by TMZ, Arbery’s family attorney, Lee Merritt, said a picture of the note will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A copy of the picture will be sent to the appropriate investigators within the District Attorney’s office.

The ambiguous note seems to suggest that there is a possible unknown witness to the Feb 23 slaying of Arbery by Gregory and Travis McMichael. Merritt reportedly called the note a “critical piece of evidence.”

The statement from the attorneys continues, “Ahmaud Arbery’s family has been overwhelmed by the well-wishes and expressions of kindness sent to them from people around the world. They would like to extend their sincere thanks to those who have taken the time to send a letter, write an email or honor Mr. Arbery in their own way. Support from family and friends and the kindness of strangers are the only things keeping them going during this incredibly difficult time.”