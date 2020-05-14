Twin sisters accepted to 38 colleges and awarded over $1M in scholarships

A pair of twin sisters in Milwaukee have made their family incredibly proud after getting accepted into 38 colleges and receiving well over a million dollars in scholarships.

This year, Arianna and Arielle Williams will be graduating from Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy, where Arianna is currently the top-ranked student with her sister ranked right behind.

While the young women wait to officially be crowned as the school’s valedictorian and salutatorian, they’ve wasted no time celebrating their already monumental achievements.

“This is not really a completion for me, I’m just getting started,” Arianna said while speaking to WDJT.

“Yeah, I feel partially relieved,” agreed her sister.

The dynamic duo plans to pursue nursing at Marquette University in Wisconsin and went on to explain that Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate requires all its students to apply to at least three schools, but they decided to go well past that mandate.

“We never wanted to do the basic,” continued Arianna. “We always wanted to go above and do beyond that.”

“I said I wanted to do 30,” she continued. “I even applied to schools in Alaska. I’m not going there, but why not?”

The long list of schools they were accepted to includes Hampton University, Louisiana State University, and Benedict College.

“We were thinking about Benedict, we got a full ride there,” they said in unison. “But they didn’t have our major.”

Judith Parker, the principal at Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy, spoke to the local news about her two standout students, sharing, “Arianna and Arielle Williams have set a tremendous example as scholars and citizens for four years. We couldn’t be more proud of their growth, choices and their ability to persevere with joy in the face of obstacles.

They have traveled, organized community service projects, met Michelle Obama and represented our school inside of our walls and throughout our city. We are proud of them and the entire Class of 2020 and excited for the next chapter in their lives as they take this same drive to college.”

