After doing a short bid on federal racketeering charges and testifying against alleged gang members, one would think Brooklyn-bred rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine would lay low.

Since being released early due to COVID-19 concerns, however, the professional troll has returned to his viral behavior, this time bringing others into his digital circus.

READ MORE: Tekashi69 exclaims ‘I snitched,’ proclaims himself ‘living legend’ in record-breaking Instagram Live rant

The Dummy Boy rapper recently claimed that a shorter sentence was not the only gift received for his cooperation. He alleges that he holds information proving he is not the only rapper to snitch. According to Complex, west-coast legend Snoop Dogg is one of Tekashi’s first targets.

Popular Instagram platform The Shade Room uploaded a screenshot from Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram Story where not only makes the bold statements, but tags the west coast rapper in the comments, inviting him for discussion. On the reposted image, Tekashi left comments, insinuating the Doggystyle rapper ratted on Suge Knight, the co-founder of Death Row Records.

“If your in denial the paper work is online and suge knight speaks on it from prison but we choose to ignore who we want to call rats,” the New York rapper wrote on Instagram.

READ MORE: Tekashi 6ix9ine granted early release from prison due to coronavirus fears

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper swiftly responded with some social media uploads of his own. Snoop claimed that he and Suge Knight are on good terms and that during their legal battle, the two shared lawyers and the alleged snitching did not occur.

Popular hip-hop media influencer DJ Akademiks shared the upload to his own platform.

Complex continued to detail a now-deleted video where Snoop warned the new-school rapper to leave him alone. Of course, the rainbow-haired artist, feeding off the attention left a new response, seemingly unbothered by the OG’s rant.

Tekashi left comments, asserting there was no firm denial of the receipts. DJ Akademiks also uploaded this interaction to his Instagram grid.