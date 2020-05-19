Moderna vaccine shows patients developed antibodies against coronavirus

Researchers searching for a vaccination for the coronavirus claim that this is 'good news'

In some good news, CNN is reporting that the first phase of a clinical trial by biotech giant Moderna is showing promising results.

Volunteers who received the company’s COVID-19 vaccine developed antibodies against the virus. The Moderna vaccine is one of many being developed around the world. Pfizer and Inovio are also working to develop a vaccine in the US. Researchers in the United Kingdom and China are also conducting similar research.

While the results of the study have not been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal, researchers from the National Institutes of Health and Moderna have heralded the results as “good news.”

“This is absolutely good news and news that we think many have been waiting for for quite some time,” Dr. Tal Zaks, Moderna’s chief medical officer told CNN.

Dr. Zaks stated that if the study continues to do well, a vaccine for the virus could be available as early as January.

According to the report, Moderna vaccinated dozens of participants who all reached or exceeded the number of antibodies present in those who had the virus and recovered from it.

The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared Moderna to move to Phase 2 testing which will involve several hundred people. Phase 3 trials will include thousands.

In the Moderna study, three participants developed a fever and other flu-like symptoms when they received the vaccine at a dose of 250 micrograms. Moderna anticipates the Phase 3 study on dosage will be between 25 and 100 micrograms. Other side effects were not detailed in the report.

Zaks stated that while the Moderna vaccine could be available by January, it could be as late as June 2021 before it is ready for the public.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 1.5 million people and killed over 90,000.