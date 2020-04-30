Trump plans to have large rallies in 2020 with no vaccine in sight

The president seems to disregard the opinions of experts, wants Americans to attend large gatherings like football games and graduations

President Donald J. Trump has said that the federal government will not be extending its social distancing guidelines past today. The president told reporters that he doesn’t want people to “get used to this,” stating that he sees “the new normal being what it was three months ago.”

In fact, the president said on Wednesday that he envisions hosting “massive” rallies this year. He did not offer a target date, but he hopes to have a “25,000-person” rally before the November presidential election.

The president’s plans to have large rallies do not take into consideration information from researchers. While anti-viral drugs are being tested, medical experts have articulated that a vaccine will not be available this year.

“Hopefully, in the not too distant future, we’ll have some massive rallies and people will be sitting next to each other,” Trump shares with reporters.

His preoccupation with audience numbers returns as he continues, “I can’t imagine a rally where you have every fourth seat full, every six seats are empty for everyone that you have full, that wouldn’t look too good. No, I hope that we’re going to be able to do some good old fashioned 25,000-person rallies where everyone’s going wild because they love our country.”

The president further asserts that the virus will “go away,” without a vaccine.

“It’s gonna’ go, it’s gonna’ leave, it’s gonna’ be gone. It’s gonna’ be eradicated.”

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a member of the coronavirus task force predicted that the country would be “really rocking again,” by July despite health experts who say that it is highly unlikely.

In an interview with Fox and Friends, Kushner said that the Trump administration has “achieved all the different milestones that are needed. So the federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story.”

In June, the Business Insider reports, the president will be speaking at the US Military Academy’s graduation at West Point. The decision means that nearly 1,000 graduates will have to travel to the New York area campus amid the pandemic to hear from the Commander-In-Chief.