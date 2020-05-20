112 vs. Jagged Edge ‘Verzuz’ battle reportedly in the works

The Atlanta-based groups are one of the top requests for the next Versuz battle

It looks like Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s mega-popular online Verzuz series is about to have its first group battle!

READ MORE: Jill Scott, Erykah Badu’s & Verzuz battle breaks record and heals souls

Shortly after last weekend’s Nelly vs. Ludacris event, the co-founders of the Instagram Live series publicly mused about their next battle. While many fans speculated that a Brandy vs. Monica match up was inevitable, Brandy recently broke the news that Monica has declined.

That’s when the attention pivoted to 112 and Jagged Edge, two Atlanta R&B groups first suggested by mega-producer Jermaine Dupri who signed Jagged Edge to his So So Def record label in the mid-90s.

“[Jermaine Dupri,] keep that same energy!” Swizz said during the Live. “Jagged Edge vs. 112. Can you make that happen, JD? Because a lot of people say what they want to see, but can you pick up the phone and make that happen?”

Now popular urban gossip blog The Shade Room is reporting that this matchup may be in the works, after all, writing, “There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the potential battle as the two nostalgic groups, who both hail from Atlanta, were clear fan favorites among the Verzuz audience. Fans continued to demand a battle between JE and 112, so it sounds like Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are finally ready to give the people what they want.”

They then went on to report that after members of both groups reposted the Like and rallied their fans to support them, “a source close to the situation said it’s going down!”

READ MORE: Nelly ‘Verzuz’ Ludacris battle mishap convinces Twitter women do it better

While the Verzuz camp has yet to officially confirm this face-off, fans are already preparing themselves for a walk down memory lane.



Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!