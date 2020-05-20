Here’s how the BET Awards will go on amid coronavirus crisis

The 3-day BET Experience has been called off due to COVID, but the main show will go on.

The BET Awards are still on…sort of.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the annual event and the 40th anniversary for the network, so the show will go on, virtually.

The BET Awards honor the best and brightest in entertainment, sports, and philanthropy, and this year, we’ll have to celebrate our stars from home.

According to Variety, the network will utilize “innovative techniques and artist-generated content” to pull off the digital awards show on Sunday, June 28.

The three-day-long lead-up, BET Experience that usually takes over DTLA, has been called off due to COVID-19 concerns, and refunds are available for those who already snagged tickets. That means fans won’t get to enjoy the long list of incredible concerts that usually lead up to the big night, but the show’s incredible EP, Connie Orlando, explained the reason behind the big moves.

“At BET, we place the health and safety of attendees, staff, vendors and partners first, which is why the biggest night in Black entertainment will go on implementing this innovative production direction,” she said. “For the past 20 years, The BET Awards have paid homage to all things now and relevant. Despite the challenges of today, we will deliver a show filled with larger than life, inspiring, empowering, and entertaining moments, which have shown the magic of our culture for over two decades.”

BET’s president, Scott Mills, also weighed in on the decision.

“The BET Awards are a seminal event – the biggest celebration of Black culture, Black accomplishment, Black excellence, and Black potential,” he said.

“Our community, and the many millions who love Black culture, look to the BET Awards for signature moments of enrichment, entertainment, and empowerment. Recognizing the unique role the BET Awards plays for so many, and the challenging times we find ourselves in, we know it was more important than ever to deliver the BET Awards in 2020,” he concluded.