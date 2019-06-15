On Thursday (June 13) it was announced that the late, great Nipsey Hussle would be honored posthumously at the 2019 BET Awards.

In a statement made on the company’s official website from Connie Orlando, the network’s Executive Vice-President, Head of Programming, Orlando stated, “As a prolific artist and leader, Nipsey Hussle was zealous about driving change for the betterment of his community, empowering and employing those in need and being an influential and highly respected leader,” Orlando said in regards to the slain rapper and hip hop philanthropist. Nipsey is also nominated for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.

She continued, “His passing was a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry and to the culture. We will continue to remember his advocacy and be inspired by the groundwork he set forth and his dire commitment to social change.”

Nipsey, real name Ermias Asghedom, was killed back in March outside of his Marathon Clothing store in LA. The influential artist was well known for his ardent efforts to help educate and rehabilitate low income communities, especially his own in the Los Angeles area. Prior to his untimely passing, the Nipsey was making great strides to influence others, and invest in Black businesses and neighborhoods.

“We are forever grateful, humbled and honored to have experienced his presence and we are invested in doing our part to ensure that the marathon will indeed continue. It is an immense honor for us to recognize him with this year’s Humanitarian Award,” the statement concluded.

According to BET, the ceremony is set to include an A-list tribute in the 33-year-old’s honor, which will star DJ Khaled, singer John Legend, and rapper and friend, YG.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by actress Regina Hall. The 2019 BET Awards is set to air on Sunday, June 23, at 8:00 p.m. ET.