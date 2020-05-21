Actress Maia Campbell arrested in crackdown on street racing

The 43-year-old '90s star was charged with being a pedestrian in the roadway.

Nineties star Maia Campbell was among 44 people arrested on Sunday after police broke up a street racing event in Atlanta.

READ MORE: Maia Campbell’s viral videos are no laughing matter

The 43-year-old actress, who is best known for her role as Tiffany Warren in the ’90s sitcom In the House, was charged with being a pedestrian in the roadway, according to police records obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Campbell has gained notoriety in recent years for her battle with substance abuse and bipolar disorder. In 2017, LL Cool J offered to help his former co-star get off the streets, but the South Central actress declined his offer.

“I don’t need help, I just need a benefit concert for mental health,” Campbell said in a YouTube video, adding that she’s doing “good” and is a “real serious person.”

Campbell previously addressed her struggle with addiction during a 2012 interview on Iyanla: Fix My Life.

“There’s a lot of pain that goes into my story, you know? A lot of issues with my mom,” she explained at the time. “A lot of times when I was out there runnin’ the streets that I bumped into the wrong person and they brought me down.”

She continued, speaking to a photo of her mugshot, “I was in the streets, just letting people use me. It feels shameful. I see a girl that was mixed up. She ran from her pain. I want her to get herself together and shape herself up.”

Campbell’s involvement in the street racing crackdown has not been released.

READ MORE: Atlanta mayor says son also received racist text: ‘White supremacy is a sickness’

Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos told AJC that the coronavirus pandemic has created the perfect environment for illegal activities like street racing.

“This isn’t new,” Carlos Campos said Monday afternoon. “But what the pandemic did was create a perfect storm where you have young people who are bored; their usual outlets — shopping, hanging out in a park — those were all eliminated by the stay-at-home orders.”

In addition to the 44 arrests, Atlanta authorities also issued 114 citations and impounded 29 cars.