Shad Gaspard’s wife thanks fans for support after former WWE superstar’s drowning death

The widow of the beloved former pro wrestler shared that he was his family's 'superhero.'

Shad Gaspard‘s wife has broken her silence a day after the former WWE’s superstar’s death was confirmed after his body washed ashore on Venice Beach.

Siliana Gaspard released a statement Thursday in thanking fans for the outpouring of love, well wishes, and condolences on the passing of her husband. It has “has meant more to us than you can even imagine.”

READ MORE: Former WWE star Shad Gaspard goes missing after getting caught in Venice Beach riptide

Siliana further wrote on behalf of her family, including their 10-year old son Aryeh, that her husband will be sorely missed.

“Shad was our whole world and we were his,” Siliana said in the statement. “There are not enough words to describe what he means to all of us. He was our heart, our soul, our protector, our warrior. He was a bright force of nature, who brought joy to many through his joyous and gracious nature.”

Siliana also paid tribute to her 39-year-old husband who died while saving their son.

“Shad was and will always be our real-life superhero,” she said.

The former WWE superstar went missing last weekend after spending the day swimming near Marina Del Rey as Southern California beaches began to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, Gaspard, Aryeh, and several other swimmers were caught in a strong riptide while going for a swim around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Lifeguards acted quickly to save the swimmers and Gaspard asked them to save his son first before saving himself, witnesses told TMZ.

Lifeguards were able to save his son, who did not require hospitalization, but were unable to find Gaspard after a big wave crashed down on him. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Lifeguard Division that the unidentified body that washed up on shore earlier that day belonged to Gaspard.

He has since been mourned by legions of fans, supporters, and the WWE. They paid tribute to the pro wrestler in their recent programming and on social media.

The thoughts of everyone at WWE are with Shad Gaspard’s family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/dLRnF6oElX — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 19, 2020

READ MORE: Shad Gaspard’s body found days after he went missing in Venice Beach riptide

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also eulogized his friend as a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing lifeguards to save his 10yr old son first. That’s the love of a father,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Love and light to Shad’s family. And your warrior spirit lives on through your son.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!