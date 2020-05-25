Doja Cat responds to social media calling her a ‘racist’

Biracial rapper addresses why she would write a song with a title that mocks Black people: 'I made an attempt to flip its meaning'

It was a busy weekend for Doja Cat.

According to multiple reports, Doja Cat used to frequent Tinychat chat rooms where she allegedly engaged in racist conversations … often.

READ MORE: Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé make chart history

The revelations sparked a trending topic, #DojaCatIsOverParty.

The hashtag stemmed from videos that showed her talking on the popular chatting platform with alt-right, anti-Black incels. In addition to the videos, message boards claim the singer admitted to hating her Blackness and only liking her “thick” and “light-skinned” features.

Born Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, Doja Cat’s father is South African while her mother is white.

To make matters worse, the internet dug up a 2015 song that she recorded when she was still a teenager called “Dindu Nuffin.” The term has been used to slander criminalized Black people. The pejorative phrase actually mocks family members that cry out for their children, presumably innocent, saying, “didn’t do anything wrong.”

Finally, on Sunday, Doja Cat posted a response on Instagram.

“I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter,” she began her statement on Instagram. “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended.”

She continues, addressing the “Dindu Nuffin” song. “As for the old song that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience,” she wrote, “It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognize that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music.”

The controversy comes right after she made history with her first number one song on the Top 100 charts followed by Nicki Minaj and Beyonce at number two.