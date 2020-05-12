Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé make chart history

The two women teamed up with industry veterans who happen to be their musical role models delivering epic remixes

The friendly competition between blossoming superstars Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion resulted in wins across the board.

The two women teamed up with industry veterans who happen to be their musical role models delivering epic remixes and reigning supreme atop the charts in an unprecedented fashion.

Doja Cat and Queens-bred rapper Nicki Minaj earned the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with their groovy collaboration “Say So (Remix).” The track became both artist’s first No. 1 song, an accolade well overdue to the “Chun Li” rapper.

The competition was close. Houston’s “Hot Girl” linked up with Beyoncé, and the two went bar-for-bar on “Savage (Remix), practically breaking the internet in the process. Hoping for her first No. 1, she came in at No. 2 yet still has plenty to celebrate. Besides being her highest-charting single yet, the “Big Ol Freak” rapper is now a part of a necessary first occurrence.

The four ladies perched atop the popular music ranking created a moment long overdue. For the first time, a female rap duet earned the top spot. Industry-standard shattering milestones reached by efforts from all women continue. In Hip-Hop history, the rise to the top inaugurates two spots on the Hot 100 being held by a pair of female rappers as leading artists simultaneously. The remixes also place four Black women on top at the same time as individually credited talent, another long-delayed landmark.

Nicki Minaj shared a heartfelt thank you with fans through Instagram after the record cemented the No. 1 placement, sharing fan art of both women and thanking her collaborator for featuring her on the track.

“Can’t thank you guys enough for going so hard this past week to help us make history. I saw it all. 🥺 You’ll never understand how much you uplift me with the overwhelming love & support you continue to show. I love you so much. Like so much. So much. 🎈Dear @dojacat, thanks for trusting me with your baby. Hope I lived up to your expectations. You’re so extremely talented & so deserving of this moment,” writes Mrs. Petty.

I’m happy to be apart of the history that was made today 😭😭😭 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) May 11, 2020

Although she came in second place, Thee Stallion also expressed gratitude. She shared on Twitter the excitement behind being included in the historic moment.