Faith Evans charged with domestic assault against husband Stevie J

R&B songstress, Faith Evans, was arrested earlier this week after police were called to the home that she shares with husband, producer Stevie J.

Reports say Evans was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence after police noted visible marks and scratches on her husband’s face.

According to TMZ, after twenty years of friendship, Evans and Stevie J were married in 2018. In an interview with The Breakfast Club in 2016, Stevie J said, “Once you start dating your best friend, it’s a little different.”

The marriage is the third for Evans, who is the widow of the late, great Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. She was previously married to her former manager Todd Russaw with whom she has two children. She also has a daughter, Chyna, and a son Christopher Wallace, Jr., who is a cannabis entrepreneur.

This is Stevie J’s first marriage to Evans, however, he has six children from previous relationships. The GRAMMY award-winning producer was previously romantically linked to reality star, Joseline Hernandez. The two starred on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood.

In late 2019, the couple dispelled rumors that their marriage was ending after a series of cryptic tweets. “Found out that NO woman is faithful. Knew that & it’s a blessing to know.” The tweets were later deleted and Stevie J claimed that his Twitter was hacked.

Faith Evans has six albums under her belt. She has collaborated with numerous artists including her late husband, Notorious B.I.G., Diddy, Carl Thomas, and Whitney Houston.

Evans’s autobiography, Keep the Faith: A Memoir won an African American Literary Award for Best Biography/Memoir in 2009.

Stevie J, born Steven Jordan, was an in-house producer for Bad Boy Records where he produced some of Wallace’s biggest hit records including “I’ll Be Missing You,” the tribute record which featured Evans, Diddy, and 112. The song won a GRAMMY award for “Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group” in 1998.