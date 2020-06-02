George Floyd died ‘many minutes’ before transported to hospital, doctor says

Former NYC mayor, Rudy Giuliani, says that if they can now prove that Floyd died of asphyxiation, Derek Chauvin should be charged with first-degree murder

Dr. Michael Baden is reporting that George Floyd was dead “many minutes” before being transferred to the hospital.

Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson both traveled to Minneapolis to conduct an independent autopsy of Floyd that concluded in saying that the man died of asphyxiation at the hands of police officers.

“One can die just from compression of the neck sufficiently,” said Baden in an interview with Fox News.

He added that there was also “compression, that you can see [in] the video, of the back. Pressure on the back prevents the diaphragms from moving up and down which is necessary to inhale and exhale.”

Baden’s findings contradict the official autopsy that said, there was nothing “to support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.”

Baden also conducted an independent autopsy of Eric Garner who also died at the hands of police due to a chokehold. The New York man, and Floyd both insisted “I can’t breathe.”

The doctor, who is a frequent Fox News contributor, said that there is a misconception that if a person can say, “I can’t breathe,” that they are still breathing. “I am talking to you now for a while without breathing,” Baden told Sean Hannity, “You don’t need to be breathing in order to say I can’t breathe or in this instance (when Floyd) calls for his mother, still nobody lessened up their pressure on him.”

In a separate report, former New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani said that Derek Chauvin should be charged with first-degree murder if officials concluded that Floyd died of asphyxiation.

“He had that man down there for about eight minutes,” Giuliani told Fox host, Bill Hemmer. “I counted five times [where Chauvin] was warned that he might be killing him [Floyd]. That’s a lot of warning. That’s a lot of intent.“

