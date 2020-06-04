Beyoncé calls for activists to remain ‘focused in our call for real justice’

The 'Sorry' singer shared a post dedicated to the protestors fighting against police brutality.

Beyoncé isn’t holding back on her demands for justice amid nationwide protesting over the death of George Floyd.

The music superstar, 38, called for activists to continue the fight against racism and inequality in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

“The world came together for George Floyd,” she wrote alongside a photo of protesters in Minneapolis. “We know there is a long road ahead. Let’s remain aligned and focused in our call for real justice.”

In the picture, thousands of protestors are shown walking along a freeway in Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed while in police custody.

Beyoncé’s post comes just a few days after she shared her thoughts on the tragic incident in a video shared to social media.

“We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and disgusted,” she said in a message directed at white, Black and people of other races alike on May 29. “We cannot normalize this pain.”

The “Hold Up” singer went on to encourage her fans to “seek justice” and sign a petition to get the officers involved charged for his murder.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who was filmed pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for several minutes, was later charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. His charges were upgraded to second-degree murder on June 3.

The other three officers allegedly involved in Floyd’s death, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, were charged that same day with with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

All four men are being held on a $1 million bail, county jail records show per CNN.

Chauvin, Kueng, Lane and Thao are each facing up to 40 years in prison for the second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree murder charges, respectively. They are also facing up to 10 years in prison for the second-degree manslaughter and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter charges.