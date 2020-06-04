Ellen DeGeneres tearfully responds to Black Lives Matter criticism

The popular TV host gets emotional when trying to explain her response to George Floyd's death

Over the weekend Ellen DeGeneres faced some pretty harsh criticism after she spoke out in support of Black Lives Matter. Now the talk show host has issued an emotional response to her critics.

DeGeneres was visibly holding back tears as she took to social media to explain what she’s been feeling while watching the national uprising taking place in the wake of George Floyd‘s death.

The 62-year-old then acknowledged that she knew some of her fans would disagree with her standing in solidarity with the protesters but would not be pressured to back down.

“I haven’t spoken directly because I don’t know what to say. I am so sad, and I am so angry,” she began. “I know I’m not going to say the right thing, I know there are going to be a lot of people who are in disagreement with what I say, but I have a platform and I have a voice and I have always stood for equality.”

This latest video comes three days after the 62-year-old deleted a tweet on Saturday in which she wrote: “Like so many of you, I am angry and I am sad. People of color in this country have faced injustice for far too long. For things to change, things must change. We must commit ourselves to this change with conviction and with love.”

DeGeneres was criticized for only referring to “people of color” in her tweet, rather than saying Black people, and for posting a message that was vague and attempted to show support without actually saying anything.

“I’ve always wanted to be the voice for people who felt like they didn’t have a voice, because I know what that feels like,” she continued. “Maybe you don’t agree with how it’s coming out, but you have to understand it, and then we can heal it.”

“I’m just so sorry that it’s come to this. I really don’t know what to say other than this has gone on way, way, way too long. People have got away with murder. That’s what’s happening. We’ve got to see fairness and justice for all, because right now this is not a fair world, not at all.”

