Former MLB star Carl Crawford arrested for domestic violence

The former MLB star was arrested after an alleged fight with a former girlfriend.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Carl Crawford has been arrested on a domestic violence charge stemming from an alleged fight he had with a former girlfriend.

ESPN reported that the baseball star, who once dated and has a 6-year-old son, Leo, with Basketball Wives cast member Evelyn Lozada, is alleged to have gone to Gabriele Washington‘s home in Houston, Texas with a gun. After unloading it in front of her, he allegedly questioned her about her current relationship with another man. Then Washington says he pushed to the floor, slammed her head on the ground, and choked her.

The former couple shares a 1-year-old daughter, who distracted Crawford enough that Washington was able to get away and call the police, ESPN reports.

Crawford, 38, was in a relationship with Lozada from 2013 – 2017 when they broke up reportedly because of infidelity on his part. Crawford was a four-time All-Star playing for the Dodgers, the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays before retiring from baseball in 2016.

The incident took place on May 8, says the police report. A week later, a woman and a child drowned in a pool at Crawford’s home according to multiple reports.

The woman Bethany Lartique, played for the Arlington Impact, a woman’s professional football team. She died trying to save a boy, 5-year-old Kasen Hersi. He is the son of popular Houston Instagram model Jazmin ‘Slim Marie’ Hernandez.

At the time, Crawford issued a statement that read, in part:

“This weekend, a terrible accident occurred at my residence resulting in the tragic loss of two precious lives. It’s devastating, I’m in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment because my heart aches so deeply for the families.”

