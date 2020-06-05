George Floyd’s 2nd grade essay reveals he wanted to be a Supreme Court justice

Texas teacher, Waynel Sexton, says, 'I'm sure this isn't the way he envisioned being famous or bringing justice'

An essay written by an 8-year-old George Floyd has emerged, showing he had big dreams to serve his community.

The piece was shared by Waynel Sexton, Floyd’s 2nd-grade teacher, at the Frederick Douglass Elementary School in Texas.

READ MORE: Sharpton eulogizes George Floyd, demands America ‘get your knee off our necks’

For a Black History assignment, Sexton asked the students to write “How will you impact the future?” or “What will you do to make a difference?”

Floyd made it clear that he wanted to be a Supreme Court judge when he grew up and would work for justice.



As a boy, it seemed that “Perry,” as he was called by friends and family, understood the power that a judge yielded.

“When people say, ‘Your honor, he did rob the bank, I will say, ‘Be seated.’ And if he doesn’t, I will tell the guard to take him out. Then I will beat my hammer on the desk. Then everybody will be quiet,” he wrote.

The essay remains one of Sexton’s favorite memories of Floyd, who was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.

“My heart breaks for his family,” Sexton told CNN. “How could we have known that the little boy, the little 8-year-old who drew this precious, delightful picture about justice and wanting to be justice, 38 years later his life would be taken.”



READ MORE: NJ Schools using a unique method to help teachers teach Black history better

She went on to describe Floyd as a “quiet” kid who “was a delight to have in the classroom.”

The irony is noted, “Sadly, I’m sure this isn’t the way he envisioned being famous or bringing justice.”



Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!