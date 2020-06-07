Here are the white celebs pulling up to support #BlackLivesMatter

1 Reese Witherspoon

The Little Fires Everywhere star did a lot to illuminate the intricacies of white privilege in the Hulu series she executive produced and starred in alongside Kerry Washington. Now, she’s doing her part to educate the masses on ways they can actually help curb their contributions to racism. She took to social media to let the world in on how she was handling the necessary discussions in her own home.

“Last night at dinner, my 7-year-old asked why all the grown ups were so upset. We spoke to him about what happened to George Floyd…Being a white mother trying to explain racism and bigotry to her white son, who did not understand why anyone would treat another human being that way, was heartbreaking,” she posted.

“But not nearly as heartbreaking as being a victim of one of these senseless, violent, unconscionable crimes,” she continued. “Not nearly as heartbreaking as being one of the families who have experienced loss and harassment and discrimination daily. Not nearly as heartbreaking as being a mother who lives in fear of what will happen to her children in this world.”