When it comes to activism, everyone has different roles to play. Since the police killing of George Floyd, people have been finding their place in the fight and more companies, brands, and celebrities are getting in on the #blacklivesmatter movement by the day.

Whether they are using their platforms to speak out against racism, highlighting injustice through their art, donating money, supplies, food, or legal resources, or marching alongside the rest of us, celebrities have been showing up and showing out in the fight for justice.