When it comes to activism, everyone has different roles to play. Since the police killing of George Floyd, people have been finding their place in the fight and more companies, brands, and celebrities are getting in on the #blacklivesmatter movement by the day.
Whether they are using their platforms to speak out against racism, highlighting injustice through their art, donating money, supplies, food, or legal resources, or marching alongside the rest of us, celebrities have been showing up and showing out in the fight for justice.
1Michael Jordan
On Friday, the NBA legend announced that he and his Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million to organizations dedicated to racial equality over the next 10 years. “The Jordan Brand is us, the Black community. We represent a proud family that has overcome family obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice,” said the statement.
“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”